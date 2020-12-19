F1 Wheel Guns explained by Mercedes crewmember

19 December 2020 by
Mercedes 2020 Hungarian GP F1 Debrief

You guys said you wanted to know how F1 wheel guns worked, so... 👀 We asked Aaron to talk us through them! 🤓

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.