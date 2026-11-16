F1 vs MotoGP vs Rally vs Truck vs Snowmobile: Ultimate Winter Race

A new video from Red Bull on YouTube asks a bold question: which of the world's fastest vehicles would win a race on ice? To find out, the team built the ultimate winter motorsports playground on a frozen lake, combining snow and ice to create circuits tailored to each machine's strengths, with special studded tyres and modifications for the extreme cold.

The head-to-head features an extraordinary lineup: Gunnar Sterne on the Snowmobile Ski-Doo 440 Race Sled, Andrew Carlson in his off-road PRO4 Truck, Scott Speed in the Subaru WRX ARA 25, Patrick Friesacher piloting the Red Bull Racing World Championship-winning RB7 Formula 1 car, and Dani Pedrosa on the KTM RC16 MotoGP bike.

Hosted by Jeremiah Burton of Big Time, the video delivers a spectacular and unpredictable battle for supremacy on the ice.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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