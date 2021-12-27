F1 viewers' 2021 season comments (3/3) by Peter Windsor
In the final part of our 2021 F1 review trilogy Peter responds to more questions and comments from viewers.
In this video:
- A couple of novel, audacious and slightly tongue-in-cheek solutions to the ever-worsening problem of F1 qualifying traffic-jams.
- Why the F1 grid today should be all about observation rather than sound-bites.
- The inelegant landings induced by the 2021 cockpits.
- And much more besides.
