F1 viewers' 2021 season comments (3/3) by Peter Windsor

F1 viewers' 2021 season comments (3/3) by Peter Windsor
27 December 2021 by    1 min read

In the final part of our 2021 F1 review trilogy Peter responds to more questions and comments from viewers.
In this video:

  • A couple of novel, audacious and slightly tongue-in-cheek solutions to the ever-worsening problem of F1 qualifying traffic-jams.
  • Why the F1 grid today should be all about observation rather than sound-bites.
  • The inelegant landings induced by the 2021 cockpits.
  • And much more besides.

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.