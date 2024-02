Craig Scarborough delves into the intricacies of the eagerly awaited Red Bull RB20-Honda, the 2024 contender poised to potentially secure Max Verstappen his fourth straight FIA World Championship title. What does it take to surpass the excellence of the 2023 RB19? Furthermore, what distinctive features set the new RB24 apart? Craig explores these queries and beyond.

