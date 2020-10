As Ronnie Peterson power-drifts his 1973 JPS Lotus 72 through Silverstone's high-speed corners we analyse in slow-motion his turn-in points and wheel angles.

Also featured in this rare colour video: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert in the Tyrrells; the BRM drivers, Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni; Jacky Ickx's Ferrari; and the McLaren drivers, Denny Hulme and Peter Revson.

