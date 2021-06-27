F1 in Austria: Champagne Max! by Peter Windsor

Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen delivered another superlative performance to win the Styrian GP - the first of two double-headers in the mountain foothills of Spielberg. He made it look easy, leading as he did from the pole to the flag - but that of course belies the pressure he sustained from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who finished second (and set fastest lap).

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas beat his Red Bull-Honda counterpart, Sergio Perez, to the minor podium position; and Lando Norris finished an excellent fifth for McLaren-Mercedes; by contrast, his McLaren team-mate, Daniel Ricciardo, made a strong start from the mid-field but was never able to regain ground after a brief loss of engine power.

George Russell was again awesome before his Williams-Mercedes suffered an air leak; and Charles Leclerc drove brilliantly for Ferrari to finish P7 after stopping on the first lap for a new nose section, as Peter Windsor reports.

