In a new video on Peter Windsor's YouTube channel, the veteran journalist and former F1 team manager narrates newly discovered colour footage from the AP Archive, reliving Friday practice for the 1981 Caesars Palace Grand Prix in Las Vegas.

Windsor guides viewers through the session, offering his unique perspective on the cars, drivers, and the atmosphere of F1's first foray into the Nevada desert. It's a rare, colourful glimpse into a distinctive chapter of the sport's history, one that would culminate in a dramatic title decider, where Nelson Piquet secured his first World Championship by a single point over Carlos Reutemann.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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