How will the new F1 regulations affect driving styles? Who will gain? Who may lose out? Peter Windsor offers his answers in this video - the third in the latest viewers' comments trilogy.

Peter also re-visits Lewis Hamilton's current situation, and highlights words from another driver that could be of help, and, yes, of course there's a little bit of Jim Clark in this video, too...

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: