F1 Car vs MotoGP Bike vs Rally Car: Ultimate Drag Race!

F1 Car vs MotoGP Bike vs Rally Car: Ultimate Drag Race!
5 September 2023 by    1 min read

Which of these INSANE vehicles can beat a Formula 1 car?! We teamed up with @carwow to race a @KTM MotoGP Bike, a World Rally Championship car, a World Rallycross car and a crazy Ford E-Transit supervan in a 5 way drag race 🏁

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.