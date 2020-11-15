F1 Brilliance...Lewis-style By Peter Windsor

And so he did it. Lewis Hamilton in Turkey clinched his seventh FIA World Drivers' Championship, equalling the record set by Michael Schumacher.

It wasn't easy, though. Lewis started only sixth - on the dirty side of a slippery grid. He left the road a couple of times; he couldn't for a while find a way past the Ferrari of his old nemesis, Sebastian Vettel.

As the track began to dry, though, and a groove emerged, and as the Pirelli intermediate tyres evolved into slicks, it was that classic combination - Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes - that won the day - and the title. In this video Peter Windsor offers his analysis of a momentous day.

