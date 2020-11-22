F1 Bahrain: why it'll be the perfect showcase for Lewis' genius (1/2) by Peter Windsor

There are few more technically-demanding sections of F1 road than the T9/10 complex in Bahrain.Designed by Hermann Tilke, it's a masterpiece of contrasts - of an undulating, daunting, blind-entry, very quick left-hand kink - and a downhill, multi-g-laden heavy braking area. Then comes the nub: a very slow corner followed by a long straight.

Get this hairpin even a few percent wrong, with a locked inside front or mid-corner understeer, and you're way behind on the acceleration run on the straight that follows. And then your lap - or your track position - will be seriously compromised. Peter Windsor details the sequence - and, in the build-up to the 2020 Bahrain GP, explains why this section of road will perfectly showcase Lewis Hamilton's genius.

