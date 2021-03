In the first of our three-part F1 Bahrain test de-briefs, Craig Scarborough and Peter Windsor look at the latest updates on the 2021 Mercedes (and at the problems encountered by the World Champions) - and at the new McLaren-Mercedes.

Coming up shortly in Part 2: do the new aero regulations favour high-rake or low-rake cars? Plus Bahrain reviews of Red Bull-Honda and Ferrari. With thanks to AMG Mercedes, McLaren F1 and Aston Martin F1.

