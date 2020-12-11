F1 Abu Dhabi: Normal business has been resumed By Peter Windsor

It was Mercedes one-two again after the first day's practice for the F1 Abu Dhabi GP - with Valtteri Bottas just ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Lewis's return to F1 was seamless and he's looking good for another win on the Yas Marina Circuit. \

The two Red Bull-Hondas of Max Verstappen and Alex Albon finished third and fourth, ahead of McLaren-Renault's Lando Norris, Renault's Esteban Ocon and Sakhir GP winner, Sergio Perez (Racing Point-Mercedes).

Peter Windsor details the results, looks ahead to qualifying - and pinpoints his highlight of the day.

With thanks to AMG Mercedes, Ferrari, Racing Point, McLaren, Renault, Red Bull, Haas and Alfa Romeo.

