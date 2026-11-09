Driver Performance Coach Reviews 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix

A new race analysis from driver coach Martin Villari on his channel Lowerlaptime breaks down the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix, a wet-dry-wet thriller at Interlagos where Lando Norris took victory from pole for McLaren. The video opens with the start, focusing on Lewis Hamilton's launch, before examining rear tyre management through Turn 12, Junção.

Villari also analyses the ideal line through Turn 11 and Max Verstappen's charge through the field after starting from P21. The breakdown covers George Russell's pit lane spin, Kimi Antonelli losing the lead, and the late rain on lap 62 that caught out Hamilton. Norris held on to win by 14.6 seconds over Verstappen, with Isack Hadjar completing the podium.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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