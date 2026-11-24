A new video from Martin Villari, the driver performance coach behind the YouTube channel lowerlaptime, breaks down deployment strategy in Formula 1. The analysis begins with the fundamentals of deployment and harvesting before explaining how teams tailor their approach to different circuits, coining the phrase "horses for courses."

Villari also covers Overtake Mode and walks through the power unit information sheet before presenting his own deployment strategy for Las Vegas. The video includes onboard footage and telemetry analysis focused on MGU-K rear power, followed by a comparison of race telemetry between George Russell and Max Verstappen, and closes with viewer questions.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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