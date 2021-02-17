Countdown to W12 with James: Building a New F1 Car!

As Mercedes does it's count down for the days to the reveal of the W12 we checked-in with James for an update from Brackley. 🙏 Excitement and anxiety. 😅 As James says, there's nothing quite like the cocktail of emotions each and every one of us in the Team experience ahead of the launch of a new car... Add in the challenge of adapting to the Cost Cap, building a race car during a pandemic, and doing all of this with an eye on 2022 - it's been different! 👊

Check out more items on this website about: