Countdown to W12 with James: Building a New F1 Car!

17 February 2021 by
Allison talks about the Countdown to Austria

As Mercedes does it's count down for the days to the reveal of the W12 we checked-in with James for an update from Brackley. 🙏 Excitement and anxiety. 😅 As James says, there's nothing quite like the cocktail of emotions each and every one of us in the Team experience ahead of the launch of a new car... Add in the challenge of adapting to the Cost Cap, building a race car during a pandemic, and doing all of this with an eye on 2022 - it's been different! 👊

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.