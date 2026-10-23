COTA: Max Verstappen Sents Calum Nicholas and Frankie Muniz on a Mission

A new video from Red Bull Racing on YouTube sees Frankie Muniz and Calum Nicholas take on a mission from Max Verstappen ahead of the United States Grand Prix: find as many Red Bull Racing fans as possible and bring them to The Pull Up in Austin.

The pair set off in two Ford Raptors, exploring some of the city's most iconic locations with a bit of friendly competition along the way.

The event celebrates the launch of the team's Ford Raptor-inspired kit. It brings together F1, truck culture, and Texas hospitality for a night of food, music, and exclusive team experiences.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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