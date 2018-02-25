F1 Video

Very cool 360 cam video of Ricciardo first RB14 drive

Very cool 360 cam video of Daniel Ricciardo who drives with the Red Bull RB14 for the very first time.

You can rotate the video as the car drives around the Silverstone circuit.

Here you can find the 2018 Red Bull RB14 F1 car launch pictures

