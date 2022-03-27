Checo on the pole for Saudi F1 by Peter Windsor

Peter Windsor analyses the two major shocks from Saturday in Saudi Arabia - Sergio Perez out-qualifying his Red Bull team-mate, Max Verstappen, to take the pole from the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and Lewis Hamilton failing to make it out of Q1 in the difficult Mercedes W13.

In this video Peter also looks at Ferrari's high-fuel runs in FP3; the high-speed accident of Mick Schumacher (from which Mick fortunately escaped unharmed, even though he is currently undergoing precautionary checks in hospital and won't race on Sunday); the wide variety of top speeds amongst the major players; and some of the other shining moments of Q3, including the pace of Mercedes' George Russell, the Alpines and the Alfas.

