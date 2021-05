Ferrari followed-up their stunning 1-2 on Thursday with a classic 1-4 in Monaco qualifying - although Charles Leclerc brought the afternoon to a premature close by clanging into the barriers at the slow end of the swimming-pool section.

No matter. It's the first Ferrari pole in F1 since Mexico, 2019 - and it has been won by a Monagasque. Peter Windsor, in Monaco, sums up the events.

