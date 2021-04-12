Charles Leclerc shows his hometown Monaco in a Ferrari

12 April 2021 by

Natalie Pinkham interviews Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc while getting a tour in his hometown Monaco in a Ferrari cabriolet.

