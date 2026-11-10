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Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Charles Leclerc and a Journey Through Ferrari History

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Charles Leclerc and a Journey Through Ferrari History
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from Ferrari on YouTube follows Charles Leclerc as he explores the imagery and milestones that have shaped the Scuderia's identity over the decades. From the earliest years to defining moments in motorsport, each image offers a window into a history that continues to inspire.

The journey through Ferrari's past also hints at what might come next, teasing an upcoming chapter without revealing it outright. It's a reflective look at the team's heritage with a forward-looking twist.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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