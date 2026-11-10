Charles Leclerc and a Journey Through Ferrari History

A new video from Ferrari on YouTube follows Charles Leclerc as he explores the imagery and milestones that have shaped the Scuderia's identity over the decades. From the earliest years to defining moments in motorsport, each image offers a window into a history that continues to inspire.

The journey through Ferrari's past also hints at what might come next, teasing an upcoming chapter without revealing it outright. It's a reflective look at the team's heritage with a forward-looking twist.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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