Catching up with Mercedes Boss: Toto by Q&A

15 July 2020 by
Catching up with Mercedes Boss: Toto by Q&A


Adjusting to the new normal, lock-down haircuts, Arnie impressions and more! 😄 Toto answers questions from fans during the 2020 Styrian Grand Prix! 🐺 Thank you for all your questions

Check out more items on this website about:

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.