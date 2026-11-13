Cadillac: Behind The Scenes at Mexico

A new behind-the-scenes video from Cadillac on YouTube looks back at the team's eventful week in Mexico City for the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix. Before the race weekend began, the team celebrated Sergio Pérez's return to racing in his home country with their first-ever showrun, drawing over 100,000 fans to Paseo de la Reforma for the festivities.

At the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Colton Herta made his fifth appearance in the MAC-26 during FP1, gathering more valuable data for the team. On Sunday, Pérez marked his 300th Grand Prix start with a 17th-place finish in front of the home crowd, while Valtteri Bottas retired on lap 46 with a heavy crash due to a car failure.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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