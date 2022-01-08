Building timelapse new Aston Martin F1 team factory
Aston Martin's new home is taking shape. A campus dedicated to cutting edge technology. A celebration of who they are, according to Aston Martin. The journey continues, side-by-side with Cognizant.
Is Lewis waiting and hoping for an offer from Ferrari??
Anything's possible, just a ? of $$$ .!
By now the red team should have learned their lesson about signing previous WDC's. Besides, they currently have maybe the best driver duo on the grid and a solid driver academy behind them. Nobody else is going to pay a 37 yr old knight $40-50m to drive their car. It's MB or nothing for Sir Lewis.
agree on that and yes ive commented exactly the same a few times, TickTock Lewis come lol
Big storm in the Colorado Rockies, no way out and no commo. Busy doing brand building, and rumours of a secret wedding. Roscoe was the ring bearer. :) This deal is building to a huge media circus out. Can't wait.