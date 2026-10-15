Building Ayrton Senna's McLaren F1 Car at Scale for Six Months

A new video from Gear Tech HD on YouTube showcases the full assembly of an ultra-detailed 1:12 scale replica of the McLaren MP4/6, the car with which Ayrton Senna claimed his third Formula 1 world championship in 1991. The build, carried out by the OMG Scaleworks channel, took six months to complete.

The footage follows the entire process from start to finish, highlighting the precision and craftsmanship involved in recreating one of F1's most legendary single-seaters. The result stands as one of the most realistic and accurate scale models ever produced in this field.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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