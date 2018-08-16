Bottas Mercedes W196 onboard 2018 Goodwood Hillclimb

Watch great onboard footage of Valtteri Bottas climbing the Goodwood hill with the historic and iconic Mercedes W 196 R. With this car Juan Manuel Fangio won his 3rd F1 drivers title during the 1955 Formula 1 season.
