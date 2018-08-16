Bottas Mercedes W196 onboard 2018 Goodwood Hillclimb

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Watch great onboard footage of Valtteri Bottas climbing the Goodwood hill with the historic and iconic Mercedes W 196 R. With this car Juan Manuel Fangio won his 3rd F1 drivers title during the 1955 Formula 1 season.

