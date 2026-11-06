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Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Audi's Special Livery for 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix

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Audi's Special Livery for 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from the Audi F1 Team on YouTube unveils a special livery for the São Paulo Grand Prix. Before the car reaches Interlagos, the Revolut-branded Audi R26 takes a quiet tour through the streets of São Paulo while the city is still asleep.

The design draws directly from a matching Revolut card, featuring deep petrol green with touches of golden amber. It's a colour scheme made for a city that never does anything by halves. The car will be seen on track in São Paulo.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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