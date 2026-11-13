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Audi's Recap of São Paulo GP: Bortoleto's Home Race and Hulkenberg's Strong Outing

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Audi's Recap of São Paulo GP: Bortoleto's Home Race and Hulkenberg's Strong Outing
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from Audi on YouTube takes viewers behind the scenes with the Audi F1 Team at Interlagos for Gabriel Bortoleto's home race. Episode 04 captures the weekend's unpredictable weather and showcases the R26 running in a striking Piso Paulista-inspired livery.

The episode focuses on the action off-camera, revealing the conversations and emotions that don't make the live broadcast. In the wet conditions, Nico Hulkenberg delivered the team's best qualifying result of the season and converted it into a point on Sunday.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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