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Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Aston Martin's Special Livery for 2026 United States GP

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Aston Martin's Special Livery for 2026 United States GP
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from the Aston Martin F1 Team on YouTube showcases the team's special Cognizant livery for the United States Grand Prix. The design, themed around "Building the bridge to AI impact," gives the car a distinct look for the Austin weekend.

The video explores the concept behind the one-off design and its connection to the team's partnership with Cognizant. It's a look at how branding and technology come together in a special race livery.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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