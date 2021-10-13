Aston Martin Insider: How to build an F1 rear wing in 30 min

In the latest episode of INSIDER, discover how Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team’s Support Mechanics build a rear wing in just 30 minutes, and learn how they adapt wing specifications to the changing demands of a Grand Prix weekend.

Support Mechanics Danny Davey and Andy Rush are your guides for the Turkish Grand Prix weekend, taking you inside the intricacies of their roles as they prepare the rear ends of both Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll’s AMR21 cars.

