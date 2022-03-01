Alpine A522 F1 car analysis with Scarbs & Windsor

With Alpine-Renault running a very different centreline cooling concept in 2021, it was always going to interesting to see how the famous British-based (French) team would face the new 2022 F1 regulations.

In this video Craig Scarborough delivers his initial assessment, topped with the proviso that the A522's sidepod design could change substantially over the next few weeks. As expected, Renault have also switched to a split-turbo layout.

