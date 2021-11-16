AlphaTauri Behind the Visor | Episode 17 - Hobby

16 November 2021 by    1 min read

Get to know Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda better and see what fills their time away from the track! We’re not too surprised Yuki’s is food related…

