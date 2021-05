When it comes to the Monaco Grand Prix, style and fashion aren't far from anyone's mind as the Principality is infamous for its glitz and glamour.

And whilst our drivers are always dressed in stylish outfits thanks to AlphaTauri, style doesn't just mean fashion, as both Pierre and Yuki have unique driving styles when racing on track. Enjoy the latest episode of Behind the Visor!

