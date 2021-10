It was great to be back for an awesome Austin time in Texas after a year away! AlphaTauri made the most of their time at COTA by putting in some extra on-track fun with everyone's favourite bros Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, while also finding time to shoot some hoops with an old friend. Join our Party in the U.S.A. All Access!

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: