Alex Tries Tai Chi! 🥋🇨🇳 | Chinese GP | Williams Racing

Alex Tries Tai Chi! 🥋🇨🇳 | Chinese GP | Williams Racing
21 April 2024 by    1 min read

Ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, Alex Albon went to Shanghai as he attempted to master the art of Tai Chi. How did he get on? Watch to find out!

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.