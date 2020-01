"Our latest Formula 1 2019 feature on Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Honda. Alexander Albon continues to impress at Red Bull Racing, just 16 starts into his Formula 1 career - four with the brand’s flagship squad. There’s no doubt it’s been a baptism of fire - his call-up to Red Bull’s top team from Belgium onwards, replacing Pierre Gasly - bringing exploding pressure and interest in equal measure.

Check out more about: