A Scuderia Ferrari message for Vettel from Maranello & Abu Dhabi

15 December 2020 by
A Scuderia Ferrari message for Vettel from Maranello & Abu Dhabi

A message for #Seb5 from the Team in Maranello and Abu Dhabi 🤗 Working with you for the past 6 years has been an amazing experience for all of us 🥰 Grazie mille per tutto e in bocca al lupo per il futuro 👍

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.