A Ferrari 1-2 in F1 Bahrain & bonus Scarbs by Peter Windsor

Ferrari made a glorious return to the podium in Bahrain, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz scoring the team's first one-two finish since 2019.

Lewis Hamilton finished a fighting third in the difficult new Mercedes - but it was a disastrous day for Red Bull, with Max Verstappen encountering problems almost from the start and retiring from second place in the closing minutes and Sergio Perez also stopping within seconds of the chequered flag.

In this video Peter Windsor analyses the day's key moments and conducts a special bonus WhatsApp call with Craig Scarborough, who explains the reasons for Red Bull's problems and details the stunning performance of Ferrari.

