Time to meet the RB20, our challenger for the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship. Join defending triple World Champion, Max Verstappen and Checo Perez from the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes as the Team gear up for another season of racing.

✅ Check out the Red Bull W20 F1 Launch Photos.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: