2024 Miami F1 GP Race Analysis by Peter Windsor

Lando Norris clinched a remarkable victory in Miami, marking a standout moment in the racing season. This win starkly contrasted the scenario in Melbourne, where Ferrari, led by Carlos Sainz, capitalized on a Red Bull technical mishap to take the win.

In Miami, however, Norris's triumph with McLaren-Mercedes was a display of sheer skill and strategy, outpacing competitors like Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in a direct and fair contest. In today’s video, Peter Windsor delves into Norris’s exceptional performance over the weekend, breaking down the critical elements that led to his victory. He also explores the performance variances between the McLaren and Red Bull cars that played a pivotal role in shaping the race’s outcome.

