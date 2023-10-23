2023 USA F1 Grand Prix Race Analysis by Peter Windsor

Navigating challenges on the circuit, Max Verstappen clinched his 50th FIA F1 World Championship victory starting from P6 due to a track limits infraction during Friday's qualifier. His Red Bull RB19 wasn't without its flaws, having to manage a brake issue throughout Sunday's race. Racing aficionado, Peter Windsor, delves into Max's strategy in a detailed video analysis, despite the formidable competition posed by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who secured a second-place finish. However, post-race revelations hint at potential exclusions for Hamilton's Mercedes and Charles Leclerc's Ferrari, which ended the race at sixth, owing to skid pad wear discrepancies.

While ride height remains a debatable topic among teams like Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari, Windsor's video captures the essence of the race's real-time events. McLaren's prodigy, Lando Norris, demonstrated his racing prowess by confidently leading from P2. However, tyre degradation forced an unconventional strategy, landing him in third place, a position that might upgrade to second pending the race review. McLaren's other star, Oscar Piastri, began impressively from P10, but a tangle with Esteban Ocon led to an early exit due to a coolant leak issue. Aston's Fernando Alonso bowed out due to undercarriage damage, which draws attention in light of the Mercedes-Ferrari skid plate situation. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz exhibited commendable skills, finishing fourth, potentially moving up to third if Hamilton's result gets overturned. Pierre Gasly of Alpine had a stellar weekend, finishing P8 and stands to move up if exclusions are handed out. Lance Stroll earned points despite an initial pit lane start, while Valtteri Bottas faced challenges with Alfa Romeo, finishing 14th. Bottas hinted that the track's unevenness affected their setup and subsequent performance. The dynamics of a Sprint weekend further intensified the challenges.

Should Hamilton and Leclerc face exclusions, the Williams-Mercedes duo could find themselves in the points. Notably, Logan Sargeant's remarkable performance might earn him points, a significant achievement, especially in front of his fellow Americans.

