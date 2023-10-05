2023 Qatar F1 GP preview by Peter Windsor

Tune in with Peter and share your insights as we gear up for the Qatar Grand Prix. This weekend follows the sprint race format, and the dynamics get trickier with Friday's solitary practice session taking place under the scorching afternoon sun - the only session where teams can tweak their car setups. Meanwhile, the main qualifying and the races are slated for cooler night conditions with Pirelli's toughest tyres on board. Will Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, alongside the Red Bull team, keep mastering the nuances of the 2023 Sprint format? Could this be the weekend Max secures his third FIA F1 World Drivers' Championship title? Or might we see a surprise play from teams like McLaren, Ferrari, or even Mercedes?

On a side note, the buzz is growing around Michael Andretti's potential foray into F1. Plus, in a recent chat with Paul Gover from the "Herald-Sun", Lando Norris expressed sentiments that resonate with our early-year predictions: for him, competing alongside Oscar Piastri is turning out to be more intense than the days with Daniel Ricciardo. Dive into these topics and delve deeper with exclusive F1 tales from the archives, the current season, and even some speculative glimpses into what might lie ahead, all in our upcoming livestream.

