2023 Qatar F1 GP Friday analysis by Peter Windsor

At the Qatar Grand Prix this Friday, the talk wasn't so much about tight corners or superior cars mastering them. Instead, it revolved around the unpredictable conditions posed by fresh asphalt, searing temperatures, strong gusts, and ever-present sand making the track a challenge to navigate as grip levels fluctuated even during single laps. In this recap, we delve into how Max Verstappen adeptly adjusted to these peculiar track nuances, judiciously ensuring safety where needed, yet leveraging the strengths of the title-clinching Red Bull RB19-RBPT Honda in areas he could exploit.

As a result, he clinched pole position for Sunday's main race. Lando Norris of McLaren-Mercedes showed promise for a second-place start but faced the fickle nature of Qatar's grip, overstepping track boundaries during both his Q3 attempts. This allowed the primary Mercedes team to claim second and third on the grid, with George Russell edging ahead of Lewis Hamilton. They're followed by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and the standout rookie from McLaren-Mercedes, Oscar Piastri.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: