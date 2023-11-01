2023 Mexican F1 Grand Prix Race analysis by Peter Windsor

In an electrifying twist to the Mexican GP, Red Bull's sensation, Max Verstappen, dominated not one but both segments of the race. Launching from third position, Verstappen seized the lead by the initial turn, maintaining his position even as the race was temporarily halted due to Kevin Magnussen's unfortunate crash with the barriers following a suspension glitch in his Haas-Ferrari. Once racing resumed, with Verstappen in the prime spot, he continued his lead till the very end, marking an unprecedented 16th victory for the season.

Red Bull's local champion, Sergio Perez, faced an early exit post a daring move in the race's inception. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton showcased exemplary driving, clinching second for Mercedes and registering the fastest lap. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, despite contending with a compromised car, secured third, edging out fellow racer, Carlos Sainz. Not to be outdone, McLaren's Lando Norris, starting from a distant 17th, wrapped up the race in the fifth spot, reflecting his commendable comeback. Dive deeper into this exhilarating race with Peter Windsor's video analysis, a race that drew the gaze of over 400,000 on-ground enthusiasts.

