A look back at the thrilling moments from the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix. Featuring standout performances by: Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, George Russell, and the emerging talent, Oscar Piastri. (Note: Some scenes, including one with Checo, didn't make the cut due to time constraints.)

