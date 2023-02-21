2023 F1 Mercedes W14 with Scarbs by Peter Windsor

With Mercedes scoring only one win in 2022, the biggest question of the winter was: "what will Mercedes do next?" Some predicted a wholesale switch to the Red Bull sidepod philosophy; others remembered that Mercedes, historically, have been reluctant to make early changes to their design course.

With this week's launch of the 2023 W14 we now have the answer: it is the latter. And, as Craig Scarborough explains in this video, there are some beautiful detail design features in there too.

