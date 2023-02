Paint the 2022 Red Bull RB18 orange and you'll have a pretty good idea of what the 2023 McLaren MCL60 is all about. An unabashed Red Bell rendition, the new McLaren seems to be a relatively conservative solution to McLaren's 2022 problems and the upheaval caused by an impending switch in wind tunnels. Shortly after the launch, Craig Scarborough offered his thoughts to Peter Windsor.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: