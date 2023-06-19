2023 Canadian F1 GP race analysis by Peter Windsor

In a repeat performance, Max Verstappen of Red Bull claimed victory from the pole position, despite having a myriad of challenges to navigate - a Virtual Safety Car, an actual Safety Car, cooler track temperatures, and the typical issues of brake and fuel usage that are inherent to the Montreal circuit. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso secured an impressive second place after closely contesting with Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes; Ferrari bounced back from a less than satisfactory Saturday to secure the fourth and fifth positions; Sergio Perez from Red Bull stayed under the radar to clinch the sixth spot; and Alex Albon from Williams executed a commendable seventh-place finish using a single-stop strategy. Here's a retrospective by Peter Windsor on the day's defining moments.

