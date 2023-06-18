2023 Canadian F1 GP Qualifying analysis by Peter Windsor

Despite Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing seemingly breezing through the qualifying round, the erratic weather that swung between damp and semi-dry conditions offered plenty of challenges - a fact that Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Sergio Perez found out the hard way. In a detailed breakdown, Peter Windsor walks us through the trio of mini-sessions navigated by Verstappen, covering both the difficulties he anticipated and his adept handling of them.

We also turn our attention to the impressive displays from other drivers: Nico Hulkenberg of Haas F1 Team, who secured a provisional second place (subject to a penalty), Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin who clinched the third spot, and Williams' Alex Albon who topped the charts in Q2. On the flip side, both Leclerc from Ferrari and Perez from Red Bull failed to break through to the final qualifying round, Q3.

Please note: after the recording of this video, it was disclosed that Nico Hulkenberg, Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll are set to be handed three-place grid penalties due to violations related to red flags and/or obstruction.

